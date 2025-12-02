Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Sorrento Resources Ltd. (CSE: SRS) (OTCQB: SRSLF) (the "Company" or "Sorrento") a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Atlantic Canada, is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities Bottom Brook REE project (the "Project") located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Bottom Brook REE

- Drill Permits have been submitted and are currently pending.

- Drilling commences early in 2026 and will consist of approximately 1,000 to 2,000m of diamond drilling.

- Drilling will be followed up with geophysical methods, prospecting, and soil sampling.

Drilling will focus on the Lost Pond target, an area which high grade REE mineralization has been intersected in historic drilling. The company plans to follow up on these intercepts along strike and dip with a larger diameter of drill core. Historically, the area was drilled with BQ drill core which has a diameter of ~36.5mm. Sorrento intends to drill the project with HQ drill core which has a diameter of ~63.5mm. This will allow for more practical metallurgical test work.

When drilling is finalized, the company plans to follow up with a target generation exploration program. This will include geophysics, soil sampling, and prospecting. Due to the large size of the property, it remains relatively unexplored. Similar programs in the past have yielded promising results but were never followed up on.

About the Bottom Brook Project

The Bottom Brook Project is made up of 16 mineral licenses which have a combined 606 individual claims for a total area of 15,150 hectares. It is located approximately 40km South of the City of Corner Brook which has a deep-water port, skilled workforce, and many service providers. The property is accessible via a network of secondary roads immediately adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. There is a transmission line which also runs through the western portion of the property

Previously drilled high grade total rare earth oxide (TREO) include:

4.37% over 5m

4.47% over 5.6m

8.19% over 2.00m

15% over 0.5m

11.02% over 1.05m

1.269% over 7.5m

The REE mineralization in Bottom Brook is characterized by monazite-enriched horizons. The distribution of Rare Earth Oxides in a high-grade core sample from Bottom Brook is almost identical to the giant carbonatite Bayan Obo deposit - a major REE reserve estimated at more than 57.4 million metric tons grading at 6% and accounts for nearly half of global REE production (Penney and Reid, 2009). The Bottom Brook REE mineralization has also been compared to the Steenkampskraal monazite deposit in South Africa (Wilton, 2024). Which is one of the highest-grade REE deposit globally with a current mineral resource estimate of 665,000 tonnes at an average grade of 14.5% TREO.

The presence of mineral resources on other projects is not an indication that the Bottom Brooke Project will have a resource of similar size or grade as no resource estimation has been completed on the Project.

Management Commentary

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., Director and Qualified Person of Sorrento Resources Ltd., commented, "We are very excited to announce the companies plans for the Bottom Brook Project. We anticipate having drill permits in the very near future and are anxious to get to work with the expectations of drilling high-grade Rare-Earth Oxides."

Qualified Person

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Sorrento Resources Ltd.

Sorrento is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Sorrento's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and rare earth element, gold, and base metal properties of merit in including the Bottom Brook Project, Rodgers Cove Gold, and Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

