Lake Oswego, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: MEHA), a leading innovator in wellness and performance products, today announced that P2i by Kirkman Prenatal Multivitamin & Multimineral is the first prenatal supplement in the world to align its testing and transparency practices with the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) position statement on toxic chemicals and environmental contaminants in prenatal vitamins - and the first prenatal product to already comply with California Senate Bill 646 (SB 646).

SB 646 is the first law in the United States to require testing and public disclosure of toxic heavy metals in prenatal supplements and to mandate a QR code on packaging linking directly to detailed test results.

"P2i by Kirkman was designed to meet an urgent need: expectant parents deserve prenatal nutrition that's not only scientifically formulated for development but also transparently tested and openly documented," said Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Functional Brands Inc. "From the start, we built P2i to reflect FIGO's call for vigilance around contaminants and we implemented QR-code transparency on our outer packaging and web page well ahead of California's new requirements, so parents and clinicians can instantly access test results."

Why This Matters

FIGO's global position statement calls for stronger oversight of toxic chemicals and contaminants in prenatal vitamins and urges rigorous testing and transparency to help clinicians and pregnant people make informed choices. P2i's testing protocols and disclosure format were created to meet those exact standards.

California's SB 646-the first U.S. law to mandate comprehensive heavy-metal testing and public disclosure for prenatal supplements-aims to improve maternal and fetal safety by ensuring consumers have direct access to verified testing data. While the law is expected to take effect in January 2027, P2i by Kirkman is already providing full compliance with an on-package QR code that links to its Certificate of Analysis to see exactly what is being tested and the actual results for each production batch.

What Kirkman Is Disclosing

Comprehensive Testing: P2i is analyzed for 120 toxicants and 24 heavy metals, along with extensive microbiological and allergen panels.

QR Code on Every Package: Each product box includes a readable QR code links to the latest test results online and product identifiers (UPC, lot, batch, and size).

Public Lab Reports: The QR link provides searchable, publicly accessible test reports showing measured levels for each tested element - mirroring the disclosure standards required by SB 646.

Clinician & Consumer Resources

Kirkman offers downloadable test summaries for each respective P2i by Kirkman production lots, detailed explanations of testing methods, and analytical lab methods used, and simple guidance on pass/fail results. Clinicians and consumers are encouraged to review full lab documentation via the QR code or product web pages.

