Vancouver, British Columbia and Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) ("Aegis" or the "Company"), in partnership with Malahat Battery Technologies (an Indigenous company), SEETEL New Energy of Taiwan (7740.TW), and Quantum eMotion's (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM") has developed the rugged 10-ft Tough Bhoy fully integrated energy storage system. The unit provides resilient, secure power for harsh climates, remote communities, military operations, and critical infrastructure. The system is further reinforced with quantum-secured cybersecurity through QeM's Canadian-developed platform, protecting against advanced and future threats.

Purpose-built for mining environments, Indigenous and northern communities, defence applications, disaster response, and Arctic infrastructure, the Tough Bhoy is engineered to operate reliably in some of the most extreme environments in the world.

Robust & Deployable: Hardened, lockable, and air/ground transportable for rapid setup in remote and mission-critical sites

Extreme Cold Performance: Operates reliably down to -50°C, closing a critical gap for Arctic and sub-Arctic deployment with thermal pad technology from Northwest Mettech (a Canadian partner)

Plug-and-Play: Quick-connect interfaces and intuitive layout, safe and operable even by non-specialist personnel

Efficient Hybridization: Optimizes diesel generators, reducing fuel consumption, runtime hours, noise signature, and emissions

Smart Safety: AI-driven thermal, smoke, and gas detection with predictive fault modelling and early-warning failure prevention

Quantum-Secure Communications: Developed by Quebec-based Quantum eMotion, hardened against impersonation, signal spoofing, replay attacks, and command interception

Mission-Grade Arctic Reliability: Provides uninterrupted power for NORAD-adjacent radar stations, surveillance platforms, and northern sovereignty infrastructure, maintaining stable voltage and frequency during extreme cold operation

Advanced EMS with Secure Remote Command & Control: A Canada-Taiwan co-developed EMS (Aegis-Malahat + Seetel) enabling secure remote telemetry, asset dispatch, microgrid optimization, and seamless integration with generators, PV, wind, and sensitive radar-linked loads

Scalable & Future-Ready: Modular, daisy-chain architecture supporting multi-unit microgrids and integration with evolving energy resources

As part of ongoing product development and technology transfer, members of the Aegis leadership team recently visited Taiwan to advance collaboration with Seetel on next-generation energy systems. The visit included a technical review of their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, which supports Tough Bhoy production and also supplies systems for global industrial platforms such as Volvo Penta. This partnership enables Canadian-led system architecture, Indigenous-led project leadership, and proven international manufacturing reliability.

For defence and critical infrastructure operators, reliability in extreme conditions is essential. The Tough Bhoy platform delivers secure, frequency-stable power in Arctic conditions, integrates seamlessly with existing generator and grid assets, and is protected by Canadian-developed quantum-grade cybersecurity. This ensures operators can maintain energy continuity, system resilience, and mission readiness, even in isolated or contested environments.

About SEETEL New Energy

SEETEL New Energy Co. Ltd. is a Taiwan-based manufacturer and systems integrator specializing in high-performance lithium battery modules and energy-storage systems for global industrial and grid applications.

About Quantum eMotion







Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) is a Canadian deep-tech company developing quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions based on its patented Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) and Entropy-as-a-Service platform, securing data and communications for the quantum era. For more information, visit https://www.quantumemotion.com/

About Malahat Battery Technology Corp.

MBT, an Indigenous-led enterprise affiliated with the Malahat Nation, will play a central role in system development, manufacturing, and Indigenous participation across defence and clean energy. For more information, visit https://malahatbattery.com.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) develops and integrates advanced battery energy storage systems for defence, critical infrastructure, industrial, and AI data centre applications. Through strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities and global technology leaders, Aegis delivers rugged, intelligent, and secure energy systems designed for the next generation of mission-critical operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276537

SOURCE: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.