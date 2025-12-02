Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) ("Daura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade surface sampling results and the delineation of vein extensions in the northern zone of the Company's flagship Antonella Project ("Antonella" or the "Project") in Ancash, Peru. The work confirms strong gold and silver mineralization and supports the continuity of Antonella's vein system to the north of the main project zone.

Antonella is located in a prolific metallogenic belt hosting significant deposits such as Antamina and Barrick's past producing Pierina gold mine. The Project's vein system is hosted in tertiary volcanic rocks of the Calipuy Group and controlled by NW-SE trending faults, with silicification and argillic alteration halos up to 40 meters wide.

Highlights of the Sampling Program:

31 rock chip samples were collected approximately 1km north of Antonella vein system with mineralization of Au and Ag.





Standout samples of 57.34 g/t Au & 125 g/t Ag; and 24.63 g/t Au & 128 g/t Ag.





Additional high grade gold samples include: 6.52 g/t Au & 32.6 g/t Ag; 3.47 g/t Au & 32 g/t Ag; and 1.69 g/t Au & 21 g/t Ag.



"Assays from Antonella continue to deliver excellent results, as we uncover new zones of high-grade gold and silver mineralization," said Mark Sumner, CEO of Daura. "This discovery of high-grade gold and silver, north of our main project zone, further confirms the potential at Antonella. We remain excited to advance southeast toward Highlander's Bonita project while simultaneously prioritizing additional work on the highly promising veins identified in the north as exploration progresses."

Figure 1: Gold and Silver Sample Location Map for the Northeastern Area of Antonella

Figure 2: Principal mineralized structures hosting Au-Ag-Pb-Cu-Zn mineralization in the northeastern area of Antonella.

Figure 3: Samples from the northeastern zone of Antonella showing values up to 57.34 g/t Au and 128 g/t Ag.

Next Steps

Daura will continue geological mapping and sampling across the Antonella concessions, including northern (Estrella 02-19) and southern (Estrella 03-19) blocks, when the community's permission is obtained. Geophysical surveys using magnetometry are planned to further define structures associated with mineralization. The results will guide drill target definition for upcoming exploration programs.

Technical Information and Quality Control / Quality Assurance

Grab samples were collected by the Company's geologists and the individual samples, bagged, sealed and placed into sealed dispatch bags under the direct supervision of the Company's staff before being dispatched to Actlabs Skyline Peru, an arms-length laboratory, for preparation and analysis. The entire sample was dried and crushed to 75% passing 2mm, with splits pulverized to 95% passing 106 microns.

Gold was analyzed by 30g charge Fire Assay, with an Atomic Adsorption finish. Multi-element analysis was carried out on a 4-acid digest aliquot by Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES) and over-range samples were subsequently determined by appropriate single element analyses, in accordance with Actlabs standard procedures.

The internal QA/QC program included the submission of 10% quality control materials including field duplicates, blanks and Certified Reference Material (CRM) standards. Coarse rejects and pulps are retained in secure storage for future verification or testing as required. QA/QC results were reviewed by the Company's technical team, led by Martin Zegarra, and were found to be within acceptable limits.

Readers are cautioned that grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Qualified Person

Stuart Mills QP, is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Mills is not independent of the Company, as he is the Company's Vice President of Exploration.

ABOUT DAURA GOLD CORP.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Daura is advancing high-impact exploration projects in Peru's renowned Ancash region. Daura owns a 100% undivided interest in over 15,900 hectares of exploration concessions in Ancash, including the 900-hectare Antonella target and the 2,900-hectares of contiguous concessions at Libelulas, which is the primary focus of Daura's current exploration efforts.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of gold and other precious and other metals; future demand for gold and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; adverse weather conditions and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Daura disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



