

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG), the motorcycles giant, Tuesday said that its subsidiary Harley-Davidson Financial Services, Inc. or HDFS will redeem all of its 6.5 percent medium-term notes due 2028 on December 12.



The redemption price of the notes is the greater of 100 percent of the principal amount of the Notes and the make-whole redemption price determined in accordance with the terms of the Notes, plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest to but not including the redemption date.



Around $262.9 million of the principal amount is outstanding and the redemption will be funded by cash and cash equivalents.



In pre-market activity, HOG shares were trading at $24.25, up 0.29% on the New York Stock Exchange.



