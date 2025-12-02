

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (RTX) business, said it has been awarded a $1.6 billion undefinitized contract action for sustainment of F135 engines, which power all three variants of the F-35 Lightning II, an advanced fighter aircraft. The contract funds key sustainment activities, including depot level maintenance and repair, replenishment of spare parts, material management, propulsion system integration, engineering support, and software sustainment for the U.S. and international customers.



'Investing in F135 sustainment keeps allied forces ready to meet current and future threats,' said Kinda Eastwood, vice president of F135 Sustainment at Pratt & Whitney.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News