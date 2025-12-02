Willow, the global leader in Operational Intelligence, is partnering with BNP Paribas Real Estate Property Management, a major European property management player, to integrate digital twin and conversational intelligence solutions into the buildings it manages. This collaboration offers clients increasingly innovative, high-performance, and responsible buildings.

A concrete example in Europe: Métal 57 in Paris region

BNP Paribas Real Estate Property Management has already successfully deployed Willow at Métal 57, an iconic 37,000-square-meter building at Boulogne-Billancourt. With AI, this building has become a "conversational building" capable of interacting in real time with property and facility management teams via Willow Copilot.

By integrating AI, previously siloed building data is now consolidated and enhanced to:

Automate building analysis and monitoring.

Provide faster recommendations and reporting.

Optimize building operations management (tenant comfort, energy usage, maintenance, and incident handling) with an intuitive interface.

Enhanced responsiveness for building managers, allowing them to focus on higher value-added tasks.

Increase the efficient use of corporate social responsibility (CSR) information and enhance operational transparency.

An innovation strategy focused on customer value

Deployment of the Willow platform is central to BNP Paribas Real Estate's innovation strategy in France and across Europe. It aims to support the transformation of property management activities through technology-driven solutions and addresses the key challenges facing the sector: energy performance, occupant quality of life, CSR requirements, cost optimization, and tenant satisfaction.

By collaborating with Willow, property and facility management teams now have a powerful performance tool designed to improve operational efficiency and enhance buildings.

The benefits include:

Enhanced operational quality: faster access to information and focus on strategic analysis, with better targeting of operational actions.

Energy and financial optimization through real-time detection of abnormal energy consumption and preventable maintenance costs.

Enhanced user experience: a "responsive" building offering higher comfort quality.

Strengthened ESG value: improved reporting and easier environmental certification processes.

"With Willow, we are taking a new step in the digital transformation of our buildings by integrating artificial intelligence into the heart of property management. Following the success of the project at Métal 57, our ambition is to offer our clients the use of this solution across their portfolios to make each building a smart, conversational space that serves its occupants, with a connected, fluid, and sustainable real estate experience, says Grégoire Tripon, Deputy Global Head of BNP Paribas Real Estate Property Management.

"Operational intelligence is progressively transforming the built world, and our collaboration with BNP Paribas Real Estate is a concrete illustration of this evolution. By making buildings more interactive and capable of sharing useful information, we provide operators with additional information that strengthens building management and supports the anticipation of needs. Willow is proud to contribute to this shift, at the intersection of artificial intelligence and infrastructure, where digital and physical systems work together more seamlessly," said Bert Van Hoof, CEO of Willow.

