Neobo Fastigheter AB: Neobo divests property in Södertälje and reduces vacancy rate by two percent

Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ) divests the property Kyrktuppen 10 in Södertälje. The property consists of 70 percent commercial premises and has a high vacancy rate. The underlying property value of SEK 75.3 million is six percent below the most recent external valuation. Following the transaction, Neobo leaves the municipality of Södertälje.

Kyrktuppen 10 is located in Järna and is Neobos only proptery in the Municipality of Södertälje. The property is mainly commercial with some residential apartments and has a total lettable area of 5,000 sqm, of which 3,550 sqm consist of commercial premises. The property has an economic vacancy rate of 25 percent, and following the disposal Neobos vacancy rate decreases by two percent.



The underlying property value of SEK 75.3 million is six percent below the most recent external valuation. The transaction was carried out as a share deal, and a deduction for deferred tax of SEK 2.8 million was granted. The buyer is Nyckeludden AB, and closing will take place before year-end.

- We continue to optimize our property portfolio, this time by divesting a mainly commercial property with a high vacancy rate. The sale means that we are exiting Södertälje, lowering our vacancy rate, and freeing up capital that can be used for value-creating investments, says Ylva Sarby Westman, CEO of Neobo.

Kyrktuppen 10, Södertälje