Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Darum setzen kluge Investoren auf die Rohstoffe Lithium, Antimon und Gold
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J8U3 | ISIN: SE0005034550 | Ticker-Symbol: 4M2B
Frankfurt
02.12.25 | 09:59
1,647 Euro
-0,66 % -0,011
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEOBO FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEOBO FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6621,66316:54
1,6621,66316:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2025 10:05 Uhr
7 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Neobo Fastigheter AB: Neobo divests property in Södertälje and reduces vacancy rate by two percent

Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ) divests the property Kyrktuppen 10 in Södertälje. The property consists of 70 percent commercial premises and has a high vacancy rate. The underlying property value of SEK 75.3 million is six percent below the most recent external valuation. Following the transaction, Neobo leaves the municipality of Södertälje.

Kyrktuppen 10 is located in Järna and is Neobos only proptery in the Municipality of Södertälje. The property is mainly commercial with some residential apartments and has a total lettable area of 5,000 sqm, of which 3,550 sqm consist of commercial premises. The property has an economic vacancy rate of 25 percent, and following the disposal Neobos vacancy rate decreases by two percent.

The underlying property value of SEK 75.3 million is six percent below the most recent external valuation. The transaction was carried out as a share deal, and a deduction for deferred tax of SEK 2.8 million was granted. The buyer is Nyckeludden AB, and closing will take place before year-end.

- We continue to optimize our property portfolio, this time by divesting a mainly commercial property with a high vacancy rate. The sale means that we are exiting Södertälje, lowering our vacancy rate, and freeing up capital that can be used for value-creating investments, says Ylva Sarby Westman, CEO of Neobo.

For more information, please contact:
Ylva Sarby Westman, CEO
mobile: +46 (0) 706 90 65 97 e-mail: ylva.sarby.westman@neobo.se

About Us
Neobo is a real estate company that manages and refines residential properties over the long term in municipalities with strong demand for rental apartments. Our vision is to create attractive and sustainable living environments where people can thrive and feel secure. Neobo's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol NEOBO and ISIN code SE0005034550.

Image Attachments
Kyrktuppen 10, Södertälje

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.