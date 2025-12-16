Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
So sehen echte Chancen aus: Starke Phase-1-Ergebnisse, fallender Kurs
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J8U3 | ISIN: SE0005034550 | Ticker-Symbol: 4M2B
Frankfurt
16.12.25 | 09:59
1,617 Euro
-0,55 % -0,009
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEOBO FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEOBO FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6071,61311:09
1,6081,61211:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.12.2025 10:00 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Neobo Fastigheter AB: Neobos Head of Real Estate leaves the company

Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ) today announces that Head of Real Estate Andreas Wik is leaving the company to take on another role.

Andreas will continue in his position as Head of Real Estate until the summer of 2026.

-I would like to thank Andreas for his contributions during his time with us and wish him the best of luck in his new role, says Ylva Sarby Westman, CEO of Neobo.

The process of recruiting a new Head of Real Estate for Neobo has been initiated.

For more information, please contact:
Ylva Sarby Westman, CEO
mobile: +46 (0) 706 90 65 97 e-mail: ylva.sarby.westman@neobo.se

About Us
Neobo is a real estate company that manages and refines residential properties over the long term in municipalities with strong demand for rental apartments. Our vision is to create attractive and sustainable living environments where people can thrive and feel secure. Neobo's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol NEOBO and ISIN code SE0005034550.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.