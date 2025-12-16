Neobo Fastigheter AB: Neobos Head of Real Estate leaves the company

Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ) today announces that Head of Real Estate Andreas Wik is leaving the company to take on another role.

Andreas will continue in his position as Head of Real Estate until the summer of 2026.

-I would like to thank Andreas for his contributions during his time with us and wish him the best of luck in his new role, says Ylva Sarby Westman, CEO of Neobo.

The process of recruiting a new Head of Real Estate for Neobo has been initiated.

