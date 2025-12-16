Neobo Fastigheter AB: Neobo signs SEK 1.8 billion sustainability-linked financing agreement

Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ) has signed its first sustainability-linked financing agreement. The agreement with Swedbank entails a three-year extension of an existing loan and links the financing to Neobos overarching sustainability goals, thereby creating additional incentives to continue its strategic sustainability journey.

The sustainability-linked loan is tied to Neobo's targets to reduce building energy consumption by 20 percent and Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 50 percent by 2030. To ensure that the long-term ambitions are achieved, the sustainability linkage has been broken down into annual interim targets, and the loan margin is adjusted based on the level of target achievement.

-We continue to integrate our sustainability ambitions across our entire business by linking our financing to Neobo's overarching sustainability goals. The sustainability linkage creates transparency and clear incentives and demonstrates that we are serious about the sustainable transition, says Ylva Sarby Westman, CEO of Neobo.

