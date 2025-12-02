SMX Public Limited: The Verification Race Every Trading Hub Must Now Enter; SMX is the Starter

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Dubai didn't just strengthen its gold market. It changed the competitive landscape for every major trading hub on the planet. Once the DMCC demonstrated that material-level verification could be embedded into precious metals and validated at global scale, the entire structure of international trade shifted. Traders now see what it looks like when a commodity carries its own identity. They see faster clearances, cleaner pricing, tighter compliance, and fewer disputes. And they see something else. They see that every other hub now has to play catch-up.

SMX (NASDAQ: SMX ) helped catalyze that shift by delivering molecular identity that stays with gold across its entire lifecycle. When one region adopts technology that eliminates uncertainty, every other region has to respond or accept a weakened position.

For decades, London, Zurich, Hong Kong, Singapore, and New York competed for influence based on liquidity, heritage, and regulatory frameworks. Those advantages still matter, but they're no longer enough. Verification has become the differentiator. Traders want to move assets with truth embedded, not truth assumed. Governments want imports and exports backed by evidence, not paperwork. Vaults want bars with scientifically validated lineage rather than variable documentation. The DMCC capitalized on this shift early and made verification part of its infrastructure. Other hubs now face a choice. Modernize or fall behind.

What Dubai showed at the DMCC Precious Metals Conference was simple and impossible to ignore. Markets move toward certainty. They migrate toward systems where authentication is built into the material and validated by technology rather than by reputation. Dubai didn't wait for global consensus. It built the model first. That's why the verification race has begun.

The Pressure on Global Hubs

Once Dubai positioned itself as the gold market's verification authority, the implications became global. You can't maintain leadership in precious metals if your verification model is weaker than your competitor's. Traders are practical. They go where the risk profile is lowest, where compliance moves smoothly, and where they can confirm the truth faster than anyone else. Dubai gives them all three. That puts pressure on every other hub in the network.

London's LBMA framework is world-renowned, but it wasn't designed for a world where materials can carry forensic identity. Singapore's bullion market is fast-growing, but it doesn't yet offer molecular-level proof. Zurich brings stability, but its verification structure still relies on paperwork as the anchor. The moment Dubai showed that materials could carry their own identity, the benchmark shifted. Everything else now looks outdated, and that perception matters in a market where confidence and liquidity depend on certainty.

SMX's involvement with Goldstrom and its trueGold suite compounds that pressure. When gold bars arrive authenticated at the molecular level and connected to their full lifecycle history, the bar itself becomes a verified digital-physical asset. There's no interpretation. No debate. No missing information. That clarity creates higher-value metals because they enter the market with less risk attached. And it forces other hubs to acknowledge that their legacy systems don't offer the same advantage.

The global market has seen what's possible. Now it expects it.

The Beginning of a Global Verification Standard

What happens next is predictable because markets tend to reward systems that reduce friction. Verification will spread to every major hub, either because they implement it voluntarily or because participants demand it. Gold isn't the only sector feeling the shift. The validation technology that lifted Dubai's metals platform is the same technology SMX deployed across plastics with A*STAR in Singapore, textiles with CETI in France, and complex materials with CARTIF in Spain. Once the market sees that verification works in multiple industries, it stops being an experiment and becomes a standard.

Trading hubs won't adopt molecular identity because Dubai did. They'll adopt it because their traders, regulators, and institutional partners will refuse to operate without it. Imagine submitting a shipment to London that isn't verifiable at the material level when Dubai accepts nothing less. Imagine competing for liquidity when one market offers proof, and another offers promises. Imagine global insurers lowering risk assessments for verified hubs while penalizing those that rely on legacy documentation. That's how competitive gaps widen. Technology moves first. Markets follow. Institutions enforce it.

The verification race isn't symbolic. It's structural. It determines who leads the next era of global commodities trade. Hubs that embrace verification will attract liquidity, strengthen compliance frameworks, and build reputational advantage. Hubs that don't will watch traders migrate toward markets that eliminate uncertainty instead of managing it.

Dubai set the pace. SMX delivered the technology. Verification will be the new standard, and the race to meet it has already begun.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-verification-race-every-trading-hub-must-now-enter-smx-is-th-1113664