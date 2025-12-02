SAP-native platform will empower Daikin to reduce complexity, elevate the in-store/online customer experience, and optimize order accuracy across all locations

DataXstream LLC, an SAP Endorsed App partner developing intelligent solutions for SAP sales and distribution, announced today that Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (Daikin), a subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd. and leading HVAC manufacturer, has selected its OMS+ platform to deliver real-time point-of-sales capabilities, along with an intuitive, streamlined order management to transform Daikin's in-store and online customer experience.

Leveraging SAP solutions, Daikin and DataXstream are elevating the way customers engage with Daikin's stores and brand by delivering unparalleled, consistent point-of-sale capabilities, along with real-time visibility of orders and inventory across all sales channels.

"Customers want a consistent and responsive experience, regardless of where they place their order," said Tim Yates, CEO, DataXstream. "But no channel exists in a vacuum. To provide that level of consistency you need a platform that can view and aggregate data in real-time across the entire sales order lifecycle. OMS+ empowers organizations like Daikin to deliver this level of customer experience in an SAP-native solution that's built to scale."

Since DataXstream's OMS+ platform is embedded into SAP S/4HANA Cloud, it operates in real-time with SAP data to facilitate multi-channel sales through process automation and data aggregation. The data is then presented in an intuitive, easy-to-use 360-degree customer dashboard that will allow Daikin to:

Deliver enhanced CPQ capabilities including complex quote and order scenarios.

Provide real-time pricing, inventory, customer info and order status.

Deliver flexible tendering options such as credit, debit, gift, on account, down payments, and more.

Provide both point-of-sale and wholesale inventory, delivery and logistics capabilities in one platform.

"We strive to provide the highest level of customer service across all our channels," said Troy Barber, Sr. Operations Director of Systems, Daikin. "With OMS+ providing end-to-end order and sales visibility, we will have real-time insights that reduce complexity for our employees while enhancing the customer experience. In addition, OMS+ enables us to attract employees, improve retention and significantly decrease the time for employee training and onboarding."

Recently, Daikin has been undergoing a digital transformation with the implementation of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition. Daikin previously used a legacy system for their point of sales and order management processes, but the lack of flexibility and scalability forced them to make significant customizations to meet their needs.

This strategic investment in upgrading their core infrastructure to SAP systems will allow Daikin to leverage all the benefits of Cloud technology such as scalability, agility, greater flexibility, and reduced complexity, while protecting the unique differentiation and tailored business processes the company already has in place.

Since DataXstream's OMS+ platform is embedded in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, it maintains SAP clean core standards and this unified platform will help Daikin to:

Reduce complexity and technical debt

Deliver faster order processing with fewer errors and less manual intervention

Scale faster and quicker as business needs grow

Simplify upgrades without any disruptions to core processes

Leverage real-time insights from customer and order transactions to improve decision-making

For additional information, please visit www.dataxstream.com or find us on the SAP Store.

About Daikin

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (DIL) is a Fortune 1,000 company with more than 100,000 employees worldwide and a leading indoor comfort solutions provider. Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (DNA) is a subsidiary of DIL, providing Daikin, Goodman, Amana and Quietflex brand products. DNA and its affiliates manufacture heating and cooling systems for residential, commercial and industrial use that are sold via independent HVAC contractors. DNA engineering and manufacturing is headquartered at Daikin Texas Technology Park near Houston, TX. For additional information, visit www.daikincomfort.com.

About DataXstream

DataXstream is an SAP Endorsed App Partner dedicated to building solutions on emerging technologies that maximize the ROI of our customers' SAP infrastructure. As members of the SAP marketplace, DataXstream's products, including OMS+ and OMS+ Cloud, are available in the SAP Store. OMS+ revolutionizes the sales and customer buying experience by empowering organizations with intelligent, flexible, and future-ready order management solutions.

