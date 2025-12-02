

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) on Tuesday reported its electric vehicle sales from its China factories saw a solid 9.9 percent increase in November compared to last year, bouncing back strongly after a slower October.



Deliveries for the Model 3 and Model Y, which includes exports from the Shanghai facility, surged by 41 percent from the month before. This boost was driven by the introduction of new longer-range models and the rollout of the six-seat Model Y L.



TSLA closed Monday's trading at $430.14 down $0.03 or 0.01 percent on the Nasdaq.



