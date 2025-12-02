Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Jason Kosec, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Hemlo Mining Corp. ("Hemlo" or the "Company") (TSXV: HMMC) and his executive team, joined Tim Babcock, President, TSX Venture Exchange, TMX Group, to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Hemlo Mining Corp. (previously Carcetti Capital Corp.) recently closed the acquisition of the Hemlo Gold Mine in Ontario, Canada from Barrick Mining Corp. for aggregate consideration of up to ~US$1.1bn. Hemlo is located 35 kilometers east of the town of Marathon, Ontario and has produced approximately 25 million ounces of gold from both underground and open pit operations since production began in 1985. The Company is looking to establish itself as a leading Canadian mid-tier growth-focused gold producer with an immediate focus on maximizing the value of Hemlo's existing infrastructure through a fit-for-purpose operating approach, while unlocking new opportunities through an aggressive brownfields exploration. The Company is led by experienced mining executives including Jonathan Awde, Jason Kosec, Robert Quartermain, Audra Walsh, Glenn Kumoi, Jon Case, Eric Tremblay, and Raphael Dutaut.

