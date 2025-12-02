Diginex Limited: Diginex Just Took a Step Toward Becoming the Platform Every Regulated Company Needs

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Compliance used to be a footnote. Now it's the battlefield. Companies aren't just filing paperwork. They're proving emissions, tracing supply chains, validating human rights practices, and preparing for regulators who rewrite the rulebook faster than most firms can keep up.

Inside that chaos sits one truth. Whoever controls the data that proves compliance controls the future of modern business.

The Deal That Signals a Shift

Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) moved closer to that position today. The company signed a nonbinding MOU to acquire Plan A, the AI-driven carbon accounting platform trusted by major global brands like BMW, Deutsche Bank, Visa, and Trivago. It's an early step, but it's the kind of move that shifts momentum. Plan A brings more than software. It brings a ready-made network of enterprise customers that already treat carbon reporting as mission critical.

That matters because the market's shifting away from optional ESG storytelling and toward regulated disclosures that carry real consequences. Companies aren't hunting for dashboards or pretty charts. They want a compliance engine that stands up under audit pressure. Plan A built its reputation in that world. Diginex has been building toward it for years.

Connecting these two systems creates something most competitors can't match. A single platform that handles ESG reporting, carbon accounting, supply chain mapping, risk detection, and remediation inside one integrated architecture.

Why Timing Works in Diginex's Favor

The timing isn't just convenient. It's strategic. Regulators across Europe, the US, and Asia are creating a world where ESG claims must be proven with evidence. Every disclosure, emission figure, and supplier assertion needs to connect to verifiable data. Diginex spent the last two years building tools that move companies from guesswork to measurable performance.

Plan A strengthens that shift by turning carbon metrics into something auditable, persistent, and aligned with regulatory frameworks.

Markets should pay close attention to the customer component. Plan A's roster isn't a set of early-stage tech adopters. These are blue-chip names that treat carbon reporting as infrastructure.

Adding those customers into Diginex's platform expands its enterprise footprint and creates a wide runway for cross selling. Every company calculating a carbon baseline still needs supply chain mapping. Every company submitting emissions disclosures still needs verification trails that hold up under scrutiny. Diginex is building a system that gives them both.

The Market That's Being Forced Into Existence

There's also an economic current pushing this story forward. The carbon-management and ESG data market was projected at roughly $16 billion in 2025 and could double by 2030.

That growth isn't aspirational. It's being forced into existence by regulatory pressure, investor expectations, and procurement rules that now require validated emissions data. Platforms that help companies meet those demands aren't chasing hype. They're stepping into inevitability. Diginex knows the next decade belongs to whoever can make compliance measurable at speed.

The MOU is nonbinding, so nothing's guaranteed yet. But today's announcement fits a larger pattern. Over the past two quarters Diginex has been stitching together a broader compliance ecosystem. Acquisitions, partnerships, and product expansions all point toward the same thesis. ESG isn't a reporting exercise anymore. It's an operational system.

Companies that thrive will unify emissions, risks, supply chains, and remediation inside one digital core.

If the Plan A deal moves from agreement to completion, Diginex becomes a different kind of company. It becomes a platform that doesn't just document compliance. It powers it. It gives corporations a path out of the bottlenecks slowing global audit cycles and creating regulatory gridlock. And it places Diginex at the center of the one thing every company now needs. Proof.

About Diginex

Diginex is a sustainability data company that helps organizations collect, manage, verify, and report ESG and impact data. Its solutions enable companies to comply with global regulations, improve supply chain transparency, and accelerate decarbonization efforts. Diginex combines technology, data science, and reporting expertise to create tools that make sustainability measurable, verifiable, and actionable.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but aren't limited to, the Company's ability to successfully negotiate and close the proposed acquisition, integrate new technologies or businesses, execute its growth strategy, and respond to regulatory developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Diginex undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect future events or circumstances unless required by law.

Media contact: info@hawkpointmedia.com

SOURCE: Diginex Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/diginex-just-took-a-step-toward-becoming-the-platform-every-regul-1113746