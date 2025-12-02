

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic (MDT) has begun the full U.S. rollout of the MiniMed 780G insulin delivery system integrated with Abbott's Instinct sensor, following FDA clearance earlier this year.



The system is now shipping nationwide, marking a major expansion in automated diabetes technology.



The Instinct sensor, built on Abbott's latest CGM platform, is the smallest and thinnest sensor of its kind and can be worn for up to 15 days. When paired with the 780G system, it delivers continuous real-time glucose readings that allow the pump's algorithm to adjust insulin every five minutes, reducing highs and lows and easing daily management. Early pilot feedback from patients and clinicians has been strongly positive, with reports of improved time in range and a smoother user experience.



Medtronic said the Instinct launch adds to its expanding sensor portfolio, alongside Simplera Sync and Guardian 4, giving users more tailored options. The company emphasized its goal of building a flexible, smart dosing ecosystem that offers greater predictability and freedom for people with diabetes.



MDT currently trades at $102.74, or 0.59% lower on the NYSE.



