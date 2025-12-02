Doro AB: Xplora initiates compulsory redemption and Doro resolves to apply for delisting

On 26 November 2025 Xplora Technologies AS ("Xplora") announced that Xplora had entered into an agreement to acquire additional shares in Doro AB ("Doro") resulting in Xplora owning more than 90 per cent of the shares and votes in Doro.

On 1 December 2025, Xplora initiated compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in Doro in accordance with Chapter 22 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551).

As a result, the board of directors of Doro has resolved to apply for delisting of the Doro share from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the share will be announced after Doro has been informed thereof by Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please contact:

Kjetil Fennefoss, Interim CEO, ir@doro.com

About Doro

Doro is a leading technology brand for seniors developing consumer products and services to support an active and independent life. Doro's technology enables generations to connect digitally - both while at home and when out and about. Doro is a Swedish company listed on Stockholm Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The company is headquartered in Malmö and has sales operations in more than 20 countries. In 2024, Doro had 119 employees and net sales amounted to SEK 882.3 million (EUR 77.3 million), making it the European market leader for senior specialised mobile phones. Read more about Doro on our website www.doro.com/