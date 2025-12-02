Cambridge University Press & Assessment: Cambridge and HP invite Middle East and North Africa leaders to apply for new EdTech Fellowship

CAMBRIDGE, England, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital innovation within the educational sector is rapidly advancing, with technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) offering significant opportunities to enhance teaching and learning throughout countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) and HP Inc. are inviting education leaders in the region to participate in the Education Technology (EdTech) Fellowship to explore technological innovations in education.

The programme builds on and exchanges senior policymakers' and education leaders' skills to design forward-looking, evidence-based and scalable technology strategies. At the end of the five-month course, which includes a residential week in Cambridge, the Fellows will work on a final project with the objective of expanding EdTech access and building more resilient learning opportunities for all students.

This cohort marks the Fellowship's first expansion into North Africa, following strong engagement in Europe, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and the Gulf. The growing Fellowship community has 99 Fellows across 49 countries.

During the Fellowship, leaders investigate how emerging technologies such as AI can underpin strategic innovation; build practical expertise to design and implement EdTech strategies that expand access and foster equity; and enhance their professional development.

"Education systems in the Middle East and North Africa face unique opportunities and challenges," said Jane Mann, Managing Director, Partnership for Education, Cambridge University Press & Assessment. "This Fellowship brings fresh thinking and supports leaders to deliver bold solutions that strengthen equity and resilience."

Mayank Dhingra, Global Director, Education Business and Strategy at HP Inc., added: "Following our successful Gulf cohort, our expansion to the Middle East and North Africa highlights increasing demand for strategic EdTech leadership in the region and accelerates digital transformation with local policymakers and education leaders as they shape the future of learning through technology."

The Fellowship is a finalist in the prestigious Bett Awards 2026 for Transformational Impact for the third year in a row - an international hallmark of excellence in educational technology.

Previous Fellows highlight the programme's transformative effect: "Its impact on leaders in the Gulf region is profound and will undoubtedly influence a vast number of people and potentially future generations," said Dr Asma Alhamadi, Chief Executive Officer, Applied College, Saudi Electronic University, Saudi Arabia.

Applications close Friday 16 January 2026. Scholarships are available. https://edtechfellowship.cambridge.org/middle-east-and-north-africa/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cambridge-and-hp-invite-middle-east-and-north-africa-leaders-to-apply-for-new-edtech-fellowship-302630726.html