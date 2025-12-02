Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health CEO Greg Siokas Adds 3,398,055 Shares Year-to-Date 2025 Following Continued November Purchases

CHICAGO, Dec. 02, 2025, a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Greg Siokas has further increased his ownership in the Company through continued share acquisitions during November 2025.

Specifically, between 19 November and 28 November 2025, Mr. Siokas executed five transactions, acquiring 301,101 shares.

So far in 2025, he has added 3,398,055 shares to his holdings.

Following these acquisitions, his total ownership has increased to 6,459,985 shares of Cosmos Health.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "We recently reported record-breaking Q3 2025 results, and I expect this strong momentum to continue into Q4. Despite our all-time-high achievements in quarterly revenue, gross profit and gross margins, driven by robust growth across all core business segments, our valuation remains under pressure.

I have increased my ownership by well over three million shares since the beginning of the year because I firmly believe Cosmos is well positioned to deliver significant value. I remain committed to supporting the Company in every way necessary so that we can achieve our objectives as we expand globally and advance our pipeline of innovative products."

Information on Mr. Siokas's Recent Transactions:

Please refer to the filings on Form 4 filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website for more information about the nature of the transactions, including details such as "Ownership Form", "Transaction Date", "Amount", "Price", and other relevant information regarding the shares acquired by Mr. Siokas.

