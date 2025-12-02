Exousia Pro, Inc. Completes Exclusive Licensing Agreement With the University of Central Florida for Novel Cancer Diagnostic and Therapy Platforms

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Exousia Pro, Inc. (OTCID:MAJI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advanced exosome-based delivery systems, today announced the execution of an exclusive licensing agreement between its wholly owned subsidiary, Exousia Pro Holding Management, LLC, and the University of Central Florida (UCF) concerning its groundbreaking technology for both the diagnosis and treatment of cancer using exosomes.

Securing Foundational, Worldwide Intellectual Property

The agreement grants Exousia Pro Holding Management (EPHM) an exclusive license to UCF-developed patented and patent-pending intellectual property. This robust intellectual property portfolio includes:

Exosomal NANOG DNA as a Diagnostic Cancer Marker: This key technology is protected by a U.S. Patent (US011193174B2) granted on December 7, 2021, focusing on the use of Exosomal NANOG DNA for cancer screening. Exosomal Delivery Platform for Therapy: A comprehensive system for the delivery of gene expression modulating agents for therapy against cancer and viral infection, with patent applications pending across multiple critical jurisdictions, including the U.S., Canada, China, Europe, and Japan.

This exclusive, global licensing strategy ensures Exousia Pro maintains a dominant position over foundational technologies essential for developing next-generation exosome-based diagnostics and therapeutics.

Game-Changing Diagnostic Potential: Detecting Rare Silent Killer Cancers

The licensed technology incorporates the development of a proprietary NANOG DNA cancer screening test. This test is positioned as a game-changing, non-invasive diagnostic tool with the ability to detect a wide spectrum of cancers, including rare, highly aggressive malignancies often referred to as "silent killer" cancers due to their late-stage presentation.

The test offers several competitive advantages in the field of liquid biopsy:

Universal Screening: The test is designed as a single, multi-cancer screening tool, eliminating the need for separate tests for different cancer types.

High Sensitivity and Specificity: The assay measures Exosomal NANOG DNA, a potent biomarker, and is not influenced by external factors such as medications or co-existing health ailments, providing exceptional reliability.

Non-Invasive and Efficient: Requiring only a minimal 2 ml saliva sample, the test uses Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) processing to provide rapid, scalable results, lowering barriers to early detection.

Exousia Pro plans to create a new subsidiary, Exousia Health, to manage the commercialization of this crucial cancer screening test under a sub-license agreement with EPHM. Furthermore, a separate sub-license will be granted to its majority-owned subsidiary, LAMY, to become Exousia Bio, Inc. (OTCID:LMMY), for cancer-therapy applications.

Executive Commentary

"The formal execution of this exclusive agreement with the University of Central Florida culminates eleven months of intensive negotiations and represents a major, foundational milestone for the Company," stated Matt Dwyer, President of Exousia Pro, Inc. "This license is absolutely critical to the success of leveraging NANOG in cancer therapy and ensures that we are positioned to benefit from future potential pharmaceutical partnerships. Crucially, it provides us with the rights to a diagnostic tool, the NANOG DNA screening test, and the potential to be the first non-invasive diagnostic capable of detecting rare, silent killer cancers at an early, actionable stage."

