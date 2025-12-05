Exousia Pro, Inc. Revolutionizes Nutraceuticals With Launch Of Maxasome: The First All-Natural, Biologically Active Exosomal Supplement

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / Exousia Pro, Inc. (OTCID:MAJI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging proprietary exosome-based delivery systems, today announced the highly anticipated market launch of its flagship nutraceutical, Maxasome. Derived exclusively from 100% pure Exosome-Like Nanoparticles (ELNs) extracted from the high-value Yellow Oyster Mushroom (Pleurotus citrinopileatus), Maxasome is an unprecedented, all-natural, multi-modal cytoprotective agent designed to deliver unparalleled cellular defense and extend health span.

The product will be offered to consumers on a monthly subscription basis, aligning with Exousia Pro's strategy to build recurring revenue within the high-growth longevity and wellness market.

Scientific Breakthrough: Engineering the Next-Generation Natural Exosomal Formulation

Maxasome constitutes significant physiological advantages over conventional supplements, which are often limited by synthetic origins, poor oral absorption, and degradation within the gastrointestinal tract. Exousia Pro has engineered a solution that capitalizes on nature's most efficient delivery system:

100% Pure Exosomal Delivery: Maxasome is the first supplement to encapsulate its bioactive payload entirely within naturally derived ELNs from P. citrinopileatus . These nanovesicles shield critical molecules from the harsh environment of the digestive system, ensuring enhanced bioavailability and targeted systemic uptake.

Biologically Active Multi-Modal Payload: The formulation delivers a potent spectrum of anti-inflammatory and regenerative molecules, including but not limited to Ergothioneine (the "master antioxidant"), Beta-glucans , Terpenoids , Phenolic Compounds , and Vitamin D2 . This comprehensive payload enables synergistic activity focused on: Anti-Aging and Cellular Defense: Maximizing mitochondrial function and reducing DNA-damaging oxidative stress. Skin and Tissue Regeneration: Supporting hydration, stimulating collagen production, and enhancing wound healing mechanisms.

Versatile and Efficient Administration: Leveraging the company's nanoscale production technology, Maxasome can be delivered via multiple efficient pathways, including a sublingual tincture (oral drops held under the tongue), as a nasal inhalant, or encapsulated in enteric-coated capsules to ensure survival against stomach acid.

Strategic Market Positioning and Growth

Maxasome is strategically positioned to capture significant market share in the premium wellness sector. Exousia Pro plans to execute a targeted partnership strategy focused on telehealth networks and clinics that market high-value anti-aging and regenerative compounds, such as GLP-1 and Testosterone therapies. This approach allows Maxasome to serve as a high-margin, complementary add-on product to a captive client base that spends over $100 million annually on advanced life-extension treatments. Maxasome will be offered at an estimated price of $200 for a 30-day supply.

"The launch of Maxasome is a pivotal inflection point for Exousia Pro, marking the successful commercialization of our proprietary exosome delivery technology into a tangible health solution," stated Matt Dwyer, President of Exousia Pro, Inc. "We have engineered a product that delivers the unmatched biopower of mushrooms in the most biologically relevant form-pure exosomes-offering consumers an unprecedented opportunity to reinforce their fundamental cellular defenses against aging. Maxasome is set to become the foundational supplement for anyone serious about maximizing their healthspan and cognitive vitality."

About Exousia Pro, Inc.

Exousia Pro, Inc. (OTCID:MAJI), through its subsidiaries, is dedicated to developing and commercializing advanced exosome-based technologies. Our mission spans clinical-stage therapeutics, next-generation cancer diagnostics, and high-efficacy nutraceuticals, all centered on proprietary exosomal science and delivery systems.

