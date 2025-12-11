Exousia Pro, Inc. Announces Executed LOI for Strategic Acquisition of High-Revenue Telehealth Platform to Accelerate Nutraceutical Commercialization

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Exousia Pro, Inc. (OTCID:MAJI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on proprietary exosome-based delivery systems, is excited to announce that it has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire a high-growth, established telehealth organization. Once acquired the Telehealth Platform will operate under Exousia Pro's newly-formed subsidiary, Exousia Health, Inc.

This strategic transaction is designed to immediately generate substantial revenue, expand Exousia Pro's network, and create an unparalleled, cost-effective sales channel for its advanced nutraceutical and diagnostic products.

Immediate Revenue Impact and Growth Projections

The platform enters the portfolio with a solid financial base of approximately $80,000 in monthly recurring revenue. Furthermore, Exousia Health immediately gains control of a significant, established contract that designates the platform as the exclusive supplier of Testosterone across a robust network of 1,900 clinics. This high-impact agreement is slated to begin in February 2026 and is conservatively projected to add $2.4 million in annual revenue, based on projected fulfillment of 2,000 daily scripts over a 300-day service year.

Overall, the acquisition is expected to position Exousia Health for robust financial performance, with the company projecting to achieve a net income of $3.0 million in fiscal year 2026.

Powerful Synergy: Accelerating Shareholder Value

The primary strategic benefit of this acquisition lies in the ability of Exousia Health to immediately leverage the telehealth group's existing network and large, specialized client base which includes individuals highly invested in wellness, anti-aging, and regenerative treatments.

This established client funnel is perfectly aligned with Exousia Pro's product pipeline, particularly the recently launched Maxasome exosomal nutraceutical.

Cost-Effective Client Acquisition: By utilizing the telehealth platform's existing client relationships, Exousia Health drastically reduces the substantial consumer acquisition costs typically associated with launching a premium nutraceutical line.

Direct Sales Channel: The platform provides a turn-key mechanism for cross-selling high-margin products, including Maxasome and future offerings like the NANOG DNA cancer screening test. This integration is projected to elevate the subsidiary's monthly revenue, significantly enhancing the overall top-line growth.

"We are incredibly excited about this acquisition, as it represent the foundational first step in driving sustained, significant revenue through Exousia Health," stated Matt Dwyer, President of Exousia Pro, Inc. "As we strategically expand Exousia Health with our cancer screening test and innovative nutritional supplements, this transaction creates crucial synergy, allowing us to offer these proprietary products directly to a highly engaged client base. This integration will not only dramatically increase our overall revenue but will also enable us to achieve superior net profit margins."

About Exousia Pro, Inc.

Exousia Pro, Inc. (OTCID: MAJI), through its subsidiaries, is dedicated to developing and commercializing advanced exosome-based technologies. Our mission spans clinical-stage therapeutics, next-generation cancer diagnostics, and high-efficacy nutraceuticals, all centered on proprietary exosomal science and delivery system.

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Exousia Pro, Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the parties' future level of business. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Exousia Pro, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

Exousia Pro, Inc.

www.Exousiapro.com

X: @Exousia_Pro

Investor Relations

ir@exousiapro.com

SOURCE: Exousia Pro, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/exousia-pro-inc.-announces-executed-loi-for-strategic-acquisition-of-1116791