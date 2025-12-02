Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - ALUULA Composites .Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) ("ALUULA" or the "Company") today announced the execution of a binding supply purchase agreement, effective January 1st, 2026, with OCEANICWING SAS, operating under the commercial name Airseas and owned by a major international shipping company. The twelve-month purchase agreement guarantees Airseas a continued supply of ALUULA's composite materials for constructing Airseas' Seawing system to meet key objectives and deadlines in the next phase of its development.

Airseas is a leading company developing and commercializing a towing kite system to harness wind power for cargo vessel transportation. The Seawing uses automated parafoil kite wings to tow cargo ships and can reach dynamic flight speeds of 150 km/h, with an estimated 20% fuel savings and associated emission reductions. During Phase 1 of Seawing's development and verification, ALUULA's materials were used to construct a 300-square-meter kite, which was successfully tested in June 2025. Phase 2 is now underway, and the size of a Seawing kite has been scaled to 600 square meters, with the first large kite having been successfully constructed. The kite will be tested and verified for strength, reliability, operability, and safety. Following successful land-based testing, sea trials are planned in 2026 with a large bulk carrier.

The companies have entered into a supply agreement to secure ALUULA's composite fabrics for the next phase of the Seawing system's development. The purchase agreement sets fixed prices for Airseas and covers minimum material purchase volumes while also including updated payment terms. The agreement enables better coordination in ordering input materials and scheduling ALUULA's production. This ensures Airseas can meet its timelines during this critical development stage as it progresses toward full-scale commercialization.

Building on sustainable innovation

"We are proud to be able to work with Airseas, united by a joint vision to accelerate sustainable innovation. By pioneering high performance, ultra-light, and recycle-ready composite fabrics, we are helping Airseas, and other companies, to establish new standards that will shape the future of the shipping industry, towards decarbonization" said Sage Berryman, CEO and President of ALUULA.

Cutting-edge materials engineered for the ocean

ALUULA's patented materials are built around ultra-high molecular weight fibers that are known to be eight times stronger than steel for equivalent weight and are recycle-ready. They are designed to meet the rigorous demands of wind propulsion at sea-strong, lightweight, and high performance even under extreme UV exposure and saltwater conditions. Unlike traditional glued composites that risk delamination, ALUULA's materials are engineered for durability and long-lasting use. They are recyclable at the end of their lifespan, supporting the global need for fully circular maritime solutions.

About Airseas

Airseas, now owned by OCEANICWING SAS (a subsidiary of a major shipping company) a pioneering maritime technology company specializing in wind propulsion for the shipping industry. Airseas was founded in 2016 by aeronautical engineers with the mission to accelerate the decarbonization of global maritime transport through technological innovation. The company's flagship Seawing system, a fully automated kite propulsion technology, dramatically reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by harnessing wind power for both newbuild and retrofit commercial ships.

About ALUULA Composites

ALUULA is an ultra-light, high performance and recycle-ready composite materials brand that enhances the performance of outdoor gear. Proudly manufactured on the Canadian west coast, ALUULA's innovation is driven by a deep understanding that equipment does not need to sacrifice performance for sustainability. ALUULA's materials are known for their unique construction capabilities and their ability to make products lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.

