Jupiter, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROL, a patented resveratrol-based therapeutic platform targeting neuroinflammation and mitochondrial dysfunction, today announced that its management team will present at the upcoming Noble Capital Markets' 21st Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference on December 2-3, 2025, in Boca Raton, FL.

Held annually in South Florida, NobleCon brings together public company executives, institutional investors, family offices, and industry leaders for a high-impact, in-person experience.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pursuing a dual-path strategy to address neuroinflammation and promote healthy aging. The Company is advancing a therapeutic pipeline targeting central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, while also expanding into the consumer longevity market with its Nugevia product line. Both efforts are powered by JOTROL, Jupiter's proprietary, enhanced resveratrol formulation that has demonstrated significantly improved bioavailability. Nugevia brings clinical-grade science to the supplement space, supporting mental clarity, skin health, and mitochondrial function. The Company's prescription pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorders, presently with a Phase IIa in Parkinson's disease, including indications such as Alzheimer's Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich's Ataxia, and MELAS. More information may be found on the Company's website www.jupiterneurosciences.com.

About JOTROL

Resveratrol is one of the world's most extensively researched molecules. Thorough evaluation has shown that for the compound to be effective, it requires a high C-Max (~300 ng/ml of resveratrol in plasma), achievable only with doses exceeding 3 grams using earlier resveratrol products. Poor bioavailability has been a well-documented issue with resveratrol. Doses over 2 grams have been associated with severe gastrointestinal (GI) side effects, which have prevented the compound from receiving regulatory approval for any indication.

Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNS) conducted a Phase I study demonstrating that JOTROL achieves over nine times higher bioavailability compared to resveratrol used in earlier clinical trials (e.g., Turner et al., MCI/Early Alzheimer's Disease trial, and Yui et al., Friedreich's Ataxia trial). The results of this Phase I study, which will be cross-referenced in all upcoming JOTROL trials, were published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease and AAPS Open in February 2022. JUNS is now advancing JOTROL toward a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson's Disease.

In addition to its therapeutic applications, JOTROL serves as the foundation for Jupiter's Nugevia consumer supplement line. By leveraging the same clinically validated delivery technology, Nugevia introduces pharmaceutical-grade bioavailability into the wellness space, offering targeted support for cognitive health, skin vitality, and cellular energy.

