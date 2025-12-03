

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wisconsin Power and Light Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT), announced the pricing of its public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.700% debentures due 2055. The debentures will be due on December 15, 2055.



Wisconsin Power and Light intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to reduce its outstanding commercial paper and for general corporate purposes. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on December 5, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



