Multitude AG: Wholesale Banking unit expands lending portfolio with EUR 12.5million secured loan to leading Baltic Fintech Placet Group

Zug, 03 November 2025 - Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group") announces that its Wholesale Banking business unit expanded its loan portfolio with two committed secured credit facilities totaling €12.5 million granted to Placet Group OÜ, a leading Estonian Fintech.

The secured facilities will support Placet Group's continued growth in Estonia. The transaction was arranged by Multitude Bank's Wholesale Banking division, which continues to grow its portfolio of structured financing and embedded payment solutions across Europe.

Founded in 2005, Placet Group operates under the brands placet.ee, smsraha.ee and laen.ee. With over 200,000 customers, it is one of the most established non-bank lenders in Estonia, offering short-term loans, credit lines, SME and mortgage loans including credit cards.



"Placet Group has been building toward this cooperation for a considerable time,and formalising it now as a long-term partnership is an important step for us. We are glad to move forward with this long-term cooperation, which gives us the capacity to advance strategic areas, including consumer lending, business financing and installment services. This agreement creates a stable foundation for our next stage of growth and supports the continued development of financial solutions for private and corporate clients in Estonia, said Aleksandr Kostin, Placet Group's CEO.

"Placet Group is setting a strong example for a new generation of customer-centric lending in Europe," said Alain Nydegger, CEO of Wholesale Banking at Multitude. "Their energy and innovation align perfectly with our mission to back dynamic lenders who think ahead, move fast, and raise the bar for accessible finance. This facility is pure fuel for their next leap."

Multitude's Wholesale Banking division continues to deliver strong, accelerated growth. Serving institutional clients through secured lending and payment services, it provides tailored financing with speed and precision. Since its establishment as an independent unit in January 2024, the business has scaled rapidly across Europe, expanding its presence to eight countries while strengthening its loan portfolio and recurring fee income from fintech and payment institutions. As a result, its portfolio has grown by 185%, from €73 million at the start of 2024 to €202 million as of Q3 2025, forming a powerful, scalable dual-engine growth platform within Multitude Group.

