WKN: A40VJN | ISIN: CH1398992755
Xetra
18.12.25 | 15:24
5,980 Euro
+1,18 % +0,070
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.12.2025 16:22 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Multitude AG: Multitude Group: financial calendar for 2026

Zug, 18 December 2025 - Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group") announces the following publication dates of the Group's financial reports in 2026, as well as the Annual General Meeting:

Dates Event
10.02.2026 Silent Period 10.02.2026 - 11.03.2026
12.03.2026Multitude AG: 2025 preliminary results
19.03.2026 Pareto Securities' 15th Annual Nordic Corporate Bond Conference
26.03.2026 Multitude AG: full year 2025 results
26.03.2026 Multitude Bank p.l.c.: full year 2025 results
26.03.2026 Multitude Capital Oyj: full year 2025 results
21.04.2026 Silent Period 21.04.2026 - 20.05.2026
24.04.2026 Multitude AG: Annual General Meeting
21.05.2026 Multitude AG: Q1 2026 results
14.07.2026Silent Period 14.07.2026 - 12.08.2026
13.08.2026Multitude AG: H1 2026 results
13.08.2026Multitude Bank p.l.c: H1 2026 results
13.08.2026Multitude Capital Oyj: H1 2026 results
31.08.2026EF Equity Forum: German Fall Conference
13.10.2026Silent Period 13.10.2026 - 11.11.2026
12.11.2026Multitude AG: 9M 2026 results
23.11.2026 - 24.11.2026German Equity Forum 2026

Contact:

Adam Hansson Tönning
Head of IR and Treasury
Phone: +46733583171
E-Mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are Consumer Banking


