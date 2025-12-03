

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - French energy major TotalEnergies SE (TTE, TTE.PA), Monday said its unit TotalEnergies EP Nigeria signed a farmout deal to sell 40% stake in the PPL 2000 and PPL 2001 exploration licenses, offshore Nigeria to Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited, a Chevron company.



Located in the prolific West Delta basin, the PPL 2000 and 2001 licenses cover an area of around 2,000 square kilometers. The licenses were awarded to a consortium of TotalEnergies and South Atlantic Petroleum following exploration round 2024 organized by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.



Post transaction, TotalEnergies will remain as an operator with 40% participation, Chevron with 20%, and South Atlantic Petroleum with the remaining 20%.



Nicola Mavilla, Senior Vice-President Exploration at TotalEnergies, said: 'This new joint venture aims at derisking and developing new opportunities in Nigeria, in line with the objectives of the country.'



(Amendment: Corrects Headline and intro to mean that the stake sale is to Star Deep Water, a Chevron company)



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News