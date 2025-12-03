

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc. (SNR.L) announced that it has been awarded a multi-year contract by Airbus. The agreement covers the design, qualification, and manufacture of various highly engineered Aerospace Standard parts for fluid conveyance applications.



Initial production under the contract will supply components for both dual-aisle and single-aisle commercial aircraft platforms. In addition, the contract offers significant potential in the spares and repairs markets. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026 from Senior's European facilities.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News