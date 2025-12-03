

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC.PA, LVMHF.PK, MOH.DE), a French conglomerate that specializes in luxury goods, announced on Tuesday said that Pietro Beccari has been appointed as Chairman and CEO of the LVMH Fashion Group, replacing Sidney Toledano, who decided to step down after more than three decades working with the company.



Pietro Beccari will combine these new responsibilities with those of Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, the company said in a statement.



Damien Bertrand, current Deputy CEO of Louis Vuitton, will become a member of the LVMH Executive Committee.



These new appointments are effective from January 1, 2026.



(Amendment: Corrects headline and intro to clarify that it is Sidney Toledano who stepped down from the role)



