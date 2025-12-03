

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian energy company ENI SpA (ENI.DE) said on Wednesday that it has signed a long-term LNG sales agreement with BOTAS, Turkey's state-owned crude oil and natural gas pipelines and trading company, expanding its global LNG portfolio and strengthening its presence in key international markets.



Under the new contract, Eni will supply BOTAS with about 0.4 million tons per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas for 10 years starting in 2028. The deal follows a three-year supply agreement signed in September 2025 to provide roughly 0.4 MTPA of LNG beginning in November 2025.



The agreement marks Eni's first long-term LNG sale to Turkey. Eni said the deal aligns with its strategy to broaden its customer base in high-potential markets and expand its global LNG portfolio to around 20 MTPA by 2030, supported by projects in Congo, Mozambique, the United States, Indonesia, and other countries.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News