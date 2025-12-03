

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $244.6 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $232.3 million, or $1.08 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dollar Tree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $246.1 million or $1.21 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $4.751 billion from $4.341 billion last year.



Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $244.6 Mln. vs. $232.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.20 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue: $4.751 Bln vs. $4.341 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.4 Bln - $5.5 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 - $5.80 Full year revenue guidance: $19.35 B - $19.45 B



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News