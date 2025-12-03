Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its Phase 1 winter natural hydrogen drilling program in the Advocate-Cumberland Basin corridor of Nova Scotia. Supported by major geophysical advances from the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique ("INRS"), QIMC will now undertake as a 1st phase more than 5,000 metres of drilling during the winter season marking the Company's largest hydrogen-focused drill program to date.

Over recent months, Professor Marc Richer-Laflèche and the INRS geoscience team have substantially completed detailed gravimetry, tomography, LiDAR structural mapping, and integrated modeling, significantly refining the structural interpretation of the Basin. These advances have identified new priority drill targets and improved subsurface fault-mapping resolution, enabling QIMC to expand and optimize its Phase 1 drilling.

"As the first mover and pioneer of natural hydrogen exploration in Nova Scotia, QIMC continues to advance the science and set the pace for the industry," said John Karagiannidis, President & CEO of QIMC. "The geophysical advances delivered by INRS-integrating gravimetry, tomography, and LiDAR-have greatly strengthened our confidence in the subsurface model. As a result, we are expanding our Phase 1 winter drilling program to over 5,000 metres, reinforcing QIMC's position as the leading technical operator in the Advocate corridor at a time when regional and global interest in natural hydrogen is accelerating."

Houston Reuters Energy Live Conference - QIMC Presence

QIMC is also pleased to announce that it will be attending the Reuters Energy Live Conference in Houston on December 8th and 9th, where the Company will host a dedicated booth within the conference's hydrogen and emerging-energy section. As the first mover in natural hydrogen exploration in North America, QIMC's presence at this premier global energy event will allow the Company to showcase its technical leadership, engage directly with international industry participants, and highlight QIMC's multi-jurisdiction natural hydrogen portfolio across Nova Scotia, Québec, Ontario, and Minnesota to a global audience.

Sale of River Valley Silica project

QIMC is also pleased to announce it has executed a definitive agreement to sell its 100% interest in the River Valley Silica Project-a high-purity quartz property located approximately 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario-to Sila Mining Corp. QIMC continues to retain 100% ownership of its high-grade Charlevoix Silica Project in Québec.

Under the terms of the agreement, QIMC will receive:

6,000,000 common shares of Sila Mining Corp. (deemed price: C$0.20 per share)

Cash consideration of up to C$500,000

A 2% gross-sales royalty on all silica products produced from the project

The right to nominate one director to Sila's Board of Directors

Closing of the transaction is expected on or before January 16, 2026, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals. Sila currently has approximately 18 million shares outstanding, of which QIMC holds 6 million, providing QIMC with meaningful equity exposure as well as ongoing role as advisor as the project advances.

Sila is also completing a concurrent $1 million financing at $0.20 per share, with participation from insiders and management, underscoring their confidence in the growth potential of the River Valley high-purity silica asset.

Strategic Context: River Valley as a High-Purity Silica (HPQ) Growth and Consolidator Platform

The transaction ensures the River Valley asset will continue advancing under a dedicated, technically focused development strategy. Sila is positioning River Valley to become a foundational North American supplier and consolidator of high-purity silica (HPQ) projects-a critical material for:

Semiconductors (silicon wafers)

Solar photovoltaics (polysilicon feedstock)

Advanced glass, optics, and electronics

Silicon-enhanced battery anodes

Historical results confirm high-grade quartz averaging 98.74% SiO2, placing River Valley within the range suitable for cost-effective upgrading into HPQ and ultra-HPQ products. Given that global HPQ supply is highly concentrated among a small number of producers, River Valley represents a strategic, scalable, and secure domestic alternative aligned with Canadian and U.S. critical-minerals policies.

River Valley Resource Expansion Strategy

Historical resource parameters outline:

Quartz volume: 442,000 m³

Tonnage: 1.06 Mt

Purity: 98.74% SiO2

This represents only the near-surface portion of the system. Geological indicators suggest strong potential for expansion at depth and along strike, which Sila is addressing through a staged 12-hole drilling program designed to:

Establish mineralized continuity

Validate structural controls

Identify expansion zones

Next Steps & Critical metals consolidator Roadmap for Sila

Over the next 12-18 months, Sila plans to:

Execute and expand the staged drilling program Initiate metallurgical testing to define pathways to HPQ and ultra-HPQ Engage semiconductor, solar, battery, and advanced-materials partners Advance River Valley as a cornerstone critical-minerals asset

"This transaction crystallizes significant value for QIMC while giving our shareholders exposure to one of the most strategically important silica assets in Canada," added Karagiannidis. "Sila's integrated technical approach and plans to further act as the consolidator in the critical minerals space, combined with our advisory involvement, ensures River Valley continues advancing rapidly."

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of North America's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Minnesota (US), QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

