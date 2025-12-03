TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in independent testing, inspection, and certification services, announced its expanded participation in several key UL Standards Engagement Technical Committees responsible for establishing critical safety and performance requirements for the rapidly growing solar industry in North America.

As part of this strengthened engagement, May Wang, US Segment Manager for Solar Sustainability at TÜV Rheinland, has been appointed as an official voting member on the following UL Technical Committees:

UL 61730 PV Module Safety

UL 3703 Solar Trackers

UL 2703 Mounting Systems Bonding

UL 7103 PV Building-Integrated Systems

"Our participation in UL Standard Committees reflects our continued commitment to advancing solar safety and supporting the rapid growth of clean energy," said May Wang. "By contributing our global expertise, we help ensure that every standard not only protects consumers and installers but also empowers innovation and high performance across the industry."

Global expertise shaping future standards

TÜV Rheinland's contributions extend far beyond the US market. Its global network of solar experts including Dr. Max Koentopp, Dr. Eckart Janknecht and Dr. Werner Herrmann in Germany, Dr. Giorgio Bardizza in Italy, and Dr. Christos Monokroussos in China -also contribute as stakeholders. They have been active in IEC standardization for many years and lead different standard projects within IEC TC82.

For decades, these experts have been at the forefront of:

Defining safety and performance standards for next-generation PV technologies

Evaluating durability under extreme environmental conditions

Driving improvements in system efficiency and long-term reliability

Supporting harmonization of requirements between global regulatory bodies

This strengthens the alignment between UL Standards and IEC frameworks, reducing complexity for manufacturers and accelerating market access.

A legacy of leadership in standardization

TÜV Rheinland has played an influential role in solar certification and testing since the early expansion of the PV industry. Its internationally recognized 2 PfG specifications have helped establish high benchmarks for product quality and safety paving the way for transparent, trusted, and sustainable solar deployment worldwide.

As solar adoption accelerates in North America and globally, robust safety and performance standards are essential to ensuring market confidence, protecting public and worker safety, and maximizing long-term return on clean energy investments.

Through its participation in UL Technical Committees and continued work within IEC and 2 PfG initiatives, TÜV Rheinland remains committed to leveraging its scientific and field experience to support the evolution of solar technologies and a secure, reliable, and sustainable energy future.

