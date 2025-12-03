News summary:

Critical infrastructure, defense and governments need quantum-safe encryption at the edge to neutralize 'harvest-now, decrypt-later' risks

FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) delivers quantum-safe encryption via software update, enabling seamless upgrades with no hardware changes

BSI approval confirms the device's compliance for government and defense use

Adva Network Security today announced that the FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) 10Gbit/s edge device now delivers quantum-safe encryption based on post-quantum cryptography (PQC). This enhancement enables operators of critical network infrastructure (CNI) to secure data in motion and build future-ready networks. Certified by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), the solution's Ethernet encryption offers PQC crypto-agility via a software update, eliminating the need for hardware changes. With its new capabilities, the FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) is ideally suited for diverse high-security environments, ranging from national infrastructure to enterprise networks that require strict compliance.

Adva Network Security's technology is helping operators develop long-term strategies to keep critical network infrastructure safe and secure.

"The threat of quantum computing is reshaping the security landscape and organizations responsible for CNI need clarity, confidence and a clear path forward," said Michael Roth, GM of Adva Network Security. "By combining BSI approval with quantum-safe encryption in an easily deployable edge device, we're giving customers a trusted foundation for long-term protection. Our solution is built for agility, enabling security to evolve as threats change and standards advance. This is about future readiness delivering security that adapts to the evolving threat environment while keeping operations simple, compliant and resilient. We're ensuring CNI has the protection it needs, not just for today but for decades ahead."

Part of the Adtran FSP 150 programmable demarcation and edge compute portfolio, the FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) delivers quantum-safe encryption using the NIST-standardized ML-KEM algorithm, combined with Diffie-Hellman for dual-layer protection. The device integrates hardware-based encryption, MACsec, precise timing and tamper detection in a temperature-hardened 1RU design. Its crypto-agile architecture supports the rapid adoption of future PQC standards and unifies service demarcation, aggregation, synchronization and network functions virtualization, including routers, firewalls and SD-WAN, on a single platform. With BSI and NATO clearance, it's trusted to transport VS-NfD and NATO RESTRICTED data in high-security applications.

"Quantum-safe networking marks a turning point for the security of CNI," commented Josef Sißmeir, GM of Adva Network Security. "As quantum threats move from theory to reality, we're proud to lead the industry in delivering practical, certified solutions that help organizations stay ahead of the curve. By bringing PQC to the edge, we're enabling agencies and enterprises to safeguard their most sensitive information and maintain operational resilience for years to come. This milestone is a testament to our commitment to innovation and trust, and we believe it sets a new standard for secure, future-ready networks worldwide."

About Adva Network Security

Adva Network Security is a leading German IT-security company. We provide robust optical and Ethernet networking solutions and a comprehensive service offering. Our ConnectGuard technology delivers quantum-safe encryption that protects large-scale networks and essential applications. Critical infrastructure, government, defense and enterprise customers rely on our technical expertise in communication networks and information security. This unique combination of skills ensures the resilience and security of their essential IT and OT infrastructure. Customers can count on our services team from initial design to secure operation, ensuring business continuity amid growing cyber threats. Our design, manufacturing processes and security solutions are certified by leading government security agencies. For more information on how we can help you, please visit www.advasecurity.com.

