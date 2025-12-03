

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - BMO (BMO) announced a new strategic collaboration with Walmart Canada. BMO will work with Walmart Canada to offer up to 12 months of Walmart Delivery Pass at no cost when eligible new clients open a BMO Performance or Premium Chequing Account and a Savings Amplifier Account and fulfil the offer's criteria.



The offer provides: unlimited, free same-day delivery and discounted express delivery, in under two hours, on Walmart.ca/app orders over $35; and access to the same low in-store prices on more than 65,000 items, including groceries, toys, clothing and electronics.



