Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) (the "Company" or "Daura") announced today that it has granted a total of 3,355,000 incentive stock options to certain of its executive officers, directors and key consultants, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. Each option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per share, being the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on December 2, 2025. The options will vest and become exercisable in equal quarterly tranches every 3 months from the grant date, and will expire on December 2, 2030.

ABOUT DAURA GOLD CORP.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Daura is advancing high-impact exploration projects in Peru's renowned Ancash region. Daura owns a 100% undivided interest in over 15,900 hectares of exploration concessions in Ancash, including the 900-hectare Antonella target and the 2,900-hectares of contiguous concessions at Libelulas, which is the primary focus of Daura's current exploration efforts.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of gold and other precious and other metals; future demand for gold and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; adverse weather conditions and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Daura disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276737

SOURCE: Daura Gold Corp.