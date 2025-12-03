Andersen Consulting enters into a Collaboration Agreement with Neit Consulting, a firm focused on streamlining operations, integrating smart technologies, and accelerating digital maturity for clients.

Neit Consulting is a business consulting firm based in the Czech Republic with more than 20 years of experience delivering ISO-certified IT and business advisory services across data analytics, performance management, and process optimization. With more than 200 consultants, the firm supports clients-including global banks, insurers, manufacturing companies, and public entitiesthrough business consulting, IT systems implementation, and long-term systems support. Neit Consulting serves clients globally with a focus on aligning digital capabilities to complex operational needs.

"This collaboration represents a significant step forward in the scope of services provided to our clients," said Tomáš Niederle, sales director of Neit Consulting. "Andersen's global reach and multidisciplinary approach, paired with our technical depth and regional experience, creates a powerful platform for delivering transformational change at scale."

"Neit Consulting brings a unique blend of domain-specific expertise and a practical, implementation-focused mindset," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Their ability to modernize core systems and optimize operations aligns perfectly with our mission to help clients lead with agility, efficiency, and insight."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, AI transformation, and human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 44,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership that provides consulting solutions through its member and collaborating firms worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251203685276/en/

Contacts:

mediainquiries@Andersen.com