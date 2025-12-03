

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) announced a collaboration with OpenAI, integrating its Model Context Protocol or MCP connector with ChatGPT.



This partnership would allow ChatGPT users with LSEG licensed credentials to access and analyse LSEG financial market data and news directly within the ChatGPT app, providing them with deeper market analysis and faster insights.



Also, an initial 4,000 LSEG employees will get access to ChatGPT Enterprise to efficiently streamline tasks, improve internal processes and be more productive.



The ChatGPT Enterprise would create opportunities to develop high-impact AI solutions for LSEG's employees and financial markets customers.



Currently, LSEG is trading at 8,846.00, up 1.17 percent on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News