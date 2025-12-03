Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Gold Shares Update on Progress Towards North American Asset Spinoff and Share Distribution

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / The Board of Directors of Brookmount Gold is pleased to confirm the following initiatives on the restructuring of the North American assets and special share dividend. The Company has now formalized the agreement pursuant to which ownership of the three North American properties will be transferred from Brookmount to North America Gold. Following settlement of the transfer, new shares in North America Gold will be issued to existing shareholders of Brookmount by way of a special dividend. A further update on amount and settlement date for the special dividend shares will be issued shortly.

The Board has now appointed Stantec Consulting Ltd. to update and revalidate their NI 43-101 technical report on the Canadian property, which was originally completed in 2018, and has also retained BDO Consulting to complete audit review for the remaining 2 Alaskan properties. Completion of these reports should be largely completed before year end and will facilitate management finalising an SEC registration statement and proceeding with securing underwriter(s) for the public offering and listing of North America Gold shares on the NYSE Amex exchange to be undertaken in Q1 2026.

About Brookmount Gold:

Founded in 2018, Brookmount Gold is a high-growth gold-producing Company incorporated and listed on OTCMarkets in the United States (OTC:BMXI)(BMXI.US) with operating gold mines in Southeast Asia and exploration and production assets in North America. The Company is actively looking to secure additional high-quality gold assets with JORC/NI 43-101 verified resources.

