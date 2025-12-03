Arbor Day Foundation Continues Partnership With NBCUniversal To Support Tree Recovery

The longtime partners will plant 25,000 trees in forestland impacted by Hurricane Helene

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / The Arbor Day Foundation is continuing its long-standing partnership with NBCUniversal to help replant forestlands impacted by Hurricane Helene.

"Restoring forests is a critical part of helping communities rebuild for the long term. In the wake of disaster, they help bring hope, healing, and stability," said Dan Lambe, chief executive officer of the Arbor Day Foundation. "We're grateful NBCUniversal has chosen to stand with us as we seek to accelerate recovery in meaningful ways and strengthen the landscapes that need it most."

The Arbor Day Foundation and NBCUniversal have partnered for 17 years and in total have helped plant 275,000 trees in U.S. forests of greatest need. This year, the partnership will aid in reforestation in South Carolina after it was impacted by Hurricane Helene in 2024.

The Arbor Day Foundation is currently working toward its pledge to plant 10 million new trees in the six states impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The nonprofit has already started collaborating with public agencies, private partners, and local planting organizations to bring new trees to the region. The Arbor Day Foundation has been involved in tree recovery efforts since 2005 and has helped plant millions of trees in communities and forestlands affected by natural disaster.

To learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation or donate to help restore areas impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, visit arborday.org.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.??

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

