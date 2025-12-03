Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation
Corporate name of the issuer:
Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE)
21 rue La Boétie
75008 PARIS
FRANCE
(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)
Information closing date
Total number of shares forming the share capital
Total number of voting rights
|
November 30, 2025
741,723,437
Total number of theoretical voting rights: 741,723,437
Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (1): 731,279,318
Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).
(1) Number of voting rights that may be exercised number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of November 30, 2025, i.e. 10,444,119 shares).
