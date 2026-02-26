

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Veolia Environnement (VE) announced earnings for its that Increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR1.217 billion. This compares with EUR1.098 billion last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.7% to EUR44.396 billion from EUR44.692 billion last year.



Veolia Environnement earnings at glance (GAAP):



-Earnings: EUR1.217 Bln. vs. EUR1.098 Bln. last year. -Revenue: EUR44.396 Bln vs. EUR44.692 Bln last year.



For fiscal 2025, the company will pay a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share from May 13.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company anticipates current net income Group share to grow at least 8% at constant forex and excluding Clean Earth.



For fiscal 2025, Veolia Environnement has posted current net income Group share of EUR 1.643 billion.



