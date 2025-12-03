Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation as a premier regenerative medicine company at Innovations in Wound Healing 2025 in Key West, Florida, December 11-14, where global leaders in vascular surgery, wound care, diabetic limb salvage, and regenerative therapeutics gather to present cutting-edge advancements.

Hemostemix will highlight its unprecedented clinical trial results in cardiovascular disease including Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia (CLTI)-a field where the standard of care has remained largely unchanged for decades. With four published clinical studies validating ACP-01's ability to regenerate microvascular circulation, Hemostemix stands at the forefront of limb-preservation medicine:

Peer-Reviewed CLTI Clinical Evidence Presented

Henderson et al. J Biomed Res Environ Sci. 2024 - Demonstrated restoration of perfusion and wound healing in no-option CLTI patients.

2024 - Demonstrated restoration of perfusion and wound healing in no-option CLTI patients. Mutirangura et al. Journal of the Medical Association of Thailand , 2009 - Reported significant clinical improvements and limb salvage (83%).

, 2009 - Reported significant clinical improvements and limb salvage (83%). University of British Columbia & University of Toronto Clinical Poster Presentation , 2023 - Documented 0% mortality and improved perfusion and functional outcomes in treated CLTI patients (83%).

, 2023 - Documented 0% mortality and improved perfusion and functional outcomes in treated CLTI patients (83%). Szabo et al. Cytotherapy, 2013 - Showed enhanced angiogenesis and sustained improvement in ischemic limb function over two years: 0% mortality and 70% limb salvage in the treated, verses 20% mortality and 75% limb loss in the normal care group.

Together, these findings underscore a consistent pattern: Hemostemix's ACP-01 regenerates circulation, restores function, and improves quality of life in patients with severe ischemic peripheral arterial disease.

As compared to a 50% mortality rate within five years for no option patients, the University of Toronto published VesCell generated 0% mortality and limb preservation in 83% of subjects followed for 4.5 years as a midpoint result in the phase II clinical trial. Unblinded, the 11 of 12 patients (83%) received VesCell. As published by Henderson, "…looking at only the patients who presented with wound ulcers before administration of ACP-01, (21 treatment, 8 placebo), Ulcer size in the treated group decreased from a mean of 146 mm2 to 0.48 mm2 (p = 0.01) by 3 months (wounds decreased from the size of a wild strawberry to the size of a grain of sand). There was no significant decrease in the size of the ulcers of the placebo group (p < 0.54). At one year there were no complications related to treatment. The treatment group had one amputation (4.8%) and one death (4.8%); the placebo group had 2 amputations (25%) and 1 death (12.5%)."

ACP-01 AVAILABLE NOW IN FLORIDA UNDER SB 1768

With the enactment of Florida SB 1768, ACP-01 is lawfully available today to Floridians suffering from PAD, CLTI, and ischemic vascular disease who are in pain. Patients can access treatment now through fully compliant medical practices in Florida.

The Message: If in Pain, don't Wait for Irreversible Damage

For decades, cardiovascular patients have been told to "wait until things get worse" before receiving meaningful bypass or stent treatments. Unfortunately, this approach too often leads to:

Loss of circulation

Loss of exercise capacity

Unremitting pain

Loss of independence

Decline in mental health and overall vitality = loss of quality of life

Eventual tissue loss and limb loss

"Hemostemix's position is clear," stated Thomas Smeenk, CEO. "There is no logical or medical justification for waiting until PAD causes irreversible ischemic damage. Early restoration of circulation is the rational, humane, and evidence-based approach," Smeenk said.

Treat early. Regenerate. Improve quality of life while it is worth living.

ACP-01 has demonstrated the ability to:

Increase perfusion

Improve exercise capacity

Reduce ischemic pain

Accelerate wound healing

Restore functional mobility

Enhance quality of life

"This is what healthcare is meant to be: timely, regenerative, preventative, and life-enhancing. We are at a tipping point. Patients deserve regenerative options before they lose circulation, mobility, and before they lose hope. VesCell is available now. Our message to attendees is frank: it's time to change the standard of care. Treatment drives better quality of life and less costs for the payors. Smeenk said.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, is scaling and selling autologous (patient's own) blood-based stem cell therapy, VesCell (ACP-01). Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in eleven peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, clinically relevant and statistically significant as a treatment for peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, non ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, ischemic cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and angina. Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the Journal of Biomedical Research & Environmental Science. As compared to a five year mortality rate of 50% in the CLTI patient population, UBC and U of T reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

