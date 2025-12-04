

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has approved the spin-off of Versant Media Group, Inc., an independent, publicly traded company comprising Comcast's portfolio of cable networks and digital platforms. Shareholders of Comcast Class A and Class B common stock will receive one Versant share for every 25 Comcast shares held as of the December 16, 2025 record date.



The distribution is expected to be completed on January 2, 2026, with Versant shares trading on Nasdaq under the symbol VSNT beginning January 5, 2026. The transaction provides Comcast shareholders with direct ownership in Versant, unlocking value and creating two focused companies positioned for growth in their respective markets.



