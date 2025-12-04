Tecan Group AG: Changes to Tecan's Board of Directors proposed to shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting 2026

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Männedorf, Switzerland, December 4, 2025 - Tecan Group Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced that the Board of Directors will propose the following changes to shareholders for approval at the next Annual General Meeting on April 15, 2026:

Lukas Braunschweiler, Chairman of the Board of Directors and a member of the Board since 2018, will not stand for re-election.

The Board of Directors will propose the nomination of Matthias Gillner, Vice-Chairman of the Board, as the new Chairman.

Gitte Pugholm Aabo will be proposed as a new independent member of the Board of Directors.



Gitte Pugholm Aabo was President and CEO of GN Store Nord's Hearing Business from 2019 to 2023. Prior to that, she held various roles at LEO Pharma, Denmark, from 1992 to 2019, including EVP of Finance and IT before being appointed President and CEO in 2008. Over the past ten years, Gitte has served as a Board Member or Chair in various foundations and companies in Denmark and Sweden. She holds an MBA, a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration, and a Bachelor in Economics from Niels Brock Copenhagen Business College in Denmark.

With her strong financial background and CFO experience, Gitte is highly qualified to serve as a financial expert on the Board and would be well suited for membership in the Audit Committee.



About Tecan

Tecan) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation.

www.tecan.com

