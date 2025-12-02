Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922557 | ISIN: CH0012100191 | Ticker-Symbol: TEN
Xetra
01.12.25 | 17:35
148,10 Euro
-0,34 % -0,50
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TECAN GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECAN GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
148,10148,2007:25
148,00148,1007:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2025 07:10 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tecan Group AG: Tecan expands robotic workcell offering with acquisition of Wako Automation assets

Männedorf, Switzerland, December 2, 2025 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced the acquisition of Wako Automation assets, including the flagship Director scheduling software and select hardware modules. The transaction was completed on December 1, 2025.

It is Tecan's strategic objective to expand its addressable market beyond liquid-handling-centric offerings and reinforce its leadership in laboratory automation. Advanced scheduling software enables customers to address complex workflows with greater flexibility and efficiency, with the option to seamlessly integrate Tecan's liquid handling platforms, such as Fluent, as part of a comprehensive solution.

This acquisition builds on Tecan's successful launch of FlowPilot, a scheduling software for robotic workcells that was initially offered under license from Wako Automation. With strong customer demand and positive market momentum, Tecan is now further strengthening its robotic workcell offering.

Director software and related hardware will be integrated into Tecan Labwerx, Tecan's global business unit for custom lab automation solutions - offering customers capabilities beyond the standard. This integration enables Tecan to deliver a unique combination of software, service, and automation to meet the growing demand for high-throughput, complex workflows - particularly in the biopharma segment, where Director software is already used by multiple established blue-chip clients.

«Robotic workcells are an exciting growth area for Tecan's automation offering, and the addition of Wako's expertise will help us accelerate our custom lab automation business, Labwerx,» said Monica Manotas, CEO of Tecan. «By integrating Wako Automation's advanced scheduling software and hardware with Tecan's proven automation offering, we are uniquely positioned to help our customers address the growing demand for flexible, scalable, and integrated automation solutions.»

For more information about Director software, please visit the Wako Automation landing page.

About Tecan

Tecan
www.tecan.com

Attachment

  • 251202_Tecan PR_Aurora_EN.pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a69f958b-c3fd-4228-a396-f552438fc5c4)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.