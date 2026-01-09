Tecan Group AG: Tecan to present at upcoming Investor Conferences

Männedorf, Switzerland, January 9, 2026 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced that it will attend and present at the following investor conferences in the upcoming week:

44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco, USA

Date: 14 January 2026

Presentation: 07:30am PST.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation and will remain available for 30 days.

Octavian Seminar 2026, Davos, Switzerland

Date: 16 January 2026

Participants: Monica Manotas, CEO

Tania Micki, CFO

Martin Braendle, SVP, Corp. Comm. & Investor Relations

Not webcasted.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).





For further information:

Tecan Group

Martin Brändle

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR

Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30

Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89

investor@tecan.com

www.tecan.com

