Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
WKN: 922557 | ISIN: CH0012100191 | Ticker-Symbol: TEN
Tradegate
09.01.26 | 14:56
165,80 Euro
+9,80 % +14,80
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2026 13:34 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tecan Group AG: Tecan to present at upcoming Investor Conferences

Männedorf, Switzerland, January 9, 2026 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced that it will attend and present at the following investor conferences in the upcoming week:

44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco, USA
Date: 14 January 2026
Presentation: 07:30am PST.
A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation and will remain available for 30 days.

Octavian Seminar 2026, Davos, Switzerland
Date: 16 January 2026
Participants: Monica Manotas, CEO
Tania Micki, CFO
Martin Braendle, SVP, Corp. Comm. & Investor Relations
Not webcasted.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).


For further information:

Tecan Group
Martin Brändle
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
investor@tecan.com
www.tecan.com

Attachment

  • Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6883a1aa-c9ed-40a9-b588-2e26b539350d)

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
