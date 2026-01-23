Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916234 | ISIN: CH0008742519 | Ticker-Symbol: SWJ
Tradegate
23.01.26 | 15:42
650,50 Euro
+0,39 % +2,50
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWISSCOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWISSCOM AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
651,50652,5017:01
651,50652,5017:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AFLAC
AFLAC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AFLAC INC91,38-0,87 %
ARBONIA AG4,9050,00 %
BELIMO HOLDING AG938,50-0,64 %
CLARIANT AG7,900-0,38 %
COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT AG167,35-0,92 %
GIVAUDAN SA3.392,00-0,41 %
HELVETIA BALOISE HOLDING AG204,40-2,85 %
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG72,04-0,63 %
LONZA GROUP AG591,20-1,04 %
PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG159,30+0,44 %
SGS SA100,60-0,89 %
SIG GROUP AG12,780+2,24 %
SONOVA HOLDING AG236,70-1,09 %
SWATCH GROUP AG179,50-1,05 %
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG889,40-2,67 %
SWISS PRIME SITE AG135,600,00 %
SWISSCOM AG650,50+0,39 %
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING SA483,20+0,75 %
TECAN GROUP AG154,100,00 %
TEMENOS AG79,650,00 %
VAT GROUP AG550,80+0,18 %
YUM BRANDS INC130,00-0,54 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.