The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 23.01.2026.

Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 23.01.2026

.

ISIN Name

CH0010675863 Swissquote Group Holding S.A.

CH0018294154 PSP Swiss Property AG

CH0012142631 Clariant AG

CH0014852781 Swiss Life Holding AG

CH0012255151 The Swatch Group AG

CH0024638212 Schindler Holding AG

CH0311864901 VAT Group AG

US9884981013 Yum! Brands, Inc.

CH0435377954 SIG Group AG

CH0102484968 Julius Baer Gruppe AG

CH0010645932 Givaudan SA

CH0008742519 Swisscom AG

CH0110240600 Arbonia AG

CH0012549785 Sonova Holding AG

CH1256740924 SGS S.A.

CH1101098163 BELIMO Holding AG

CH0012453913 Temenos AG

CH0008038389 Swiss Prime Site AG

CH0466642201 Helvetia Baloise Holding AG

CH0012100191 Tecan Group AG

US0010551028 AFLAC Inc.

CH0210483332 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

CH0013841017 Lonza Group AG





