The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 23.01.2026.
Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 23.01.2026
.
ISIN Name
CH0010675863 Swissquote Group Holding S.A.
CH0018294154 PSP Swiss Property AG
CH0012142631 Clariant AG
CH0014852781 Swiss Life Holding AG
CH0012255151 The Swatch Group AG
CH0024638212 Schindler Holding AG
CH0311864901 VAT Group AG
US9884981013 Yum! Brands, Inc.
CH0435377954 SIG Group AG
CH0102484968 Julius Baer Gruppe AG
CH0010645932 Givaudan SA
CH0008742519 Swisscom AG
CH0110240600 Arbonia AG
CH0012549785 Sonova Holding AG
CH1256740924 SGS S.A.
CH1101098163 BELIMO Holding AG
CH0012453913 Temenos AG
CH0008038389 Swiss Prime Site AG
CH0466642201 Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
CH0012100191 Tecan Group AG
US0010551028 AFLAC Inc.
CH0210483332 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
CH0013841017 Lonza Group AG
