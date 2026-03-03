

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - VAT Group AG N (19V.F) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled CHF214.3 million, or CHF7.15 per share. This compares with CHF211.8 million, or CHF7.06 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to CHF1.073 billion from CHF942.2 million last year.



VAT Group AG N earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: CHF214.3 Mln. vs. CHF211.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: CHF7.15 vs. CHF7.06 last year. -Revenue: CHF1.073 Bln vs. CHF942.2 Mln last year.



*Basic income per share



For fiscal 2025, the Board will pay a dividend of CHF 7 per share, up 12% from last year. The dividend will be paid on May 5.



Looking ahead, for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the Group anticipates sales of CHF 240 million to CHF 260 million.



For fiscal 2026, the company expects a rise in sales, EBITDA, and net income.



